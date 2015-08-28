TABLE-Belgian August CPI 0.07 pct mo/mo, 0.91 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Aug 2015 July 2015 Aug 2014 Index (base 2013=100) 101.08 101.01 101.17 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.07 0 -0.38 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.91 0.46 0.02 Health index 101.61 101.37 100.12 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for electricity and foreign travel, while for motor fuel, heating oil as well as fruit and vegetables lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here