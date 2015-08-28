FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian August CPI 0.07 pct mo/mo, 0.91 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 28, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Belgian August CPI 0.07 pct mo/mo, 0.91 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            Aug 2015  July 2015  Aug 2014
    Index (base 2013=100)      101.08     101.01     101.17
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.07          0      -0.38
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        0.91       0.46       0.02
    Health index               101.61     101.37     100.12
     
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for electricity and foreign travel, while for motor fuel,
heating oil as well as fruit and vegetables lower prices were
recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
