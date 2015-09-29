TABLE-Belgian Sept CPI 0.07 pct mth/mth, 1.06 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. The ministry added it was the first time since January 2014 that annual inflation was above 1 percent. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Sept 2015 Aug 2015 Sept 2014 Index (base 2013=100) 101.15 101.08 100.09 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.07 0.07 -0.08 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.06 0.91 -0.12 Health index 101.85 101.61 100.06 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for electricity and vegetables, while for motor fuel, airline tickets and heating oil lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here