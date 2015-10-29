FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Oct CPI 0.35 pct mo/mo, 1.28 pct yr/yr
October 29, 2015

TABLE-Belgian Oct CPI 0.35 pct mo/mo, 1.28 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            Oct 2015   Sept 2015  Oct 2014
    Index (base 2013=100)      101.50     101.15     100.22
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.35       0.07       0.13
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.28       1.06       0.09
    Health index               102.27     101.85     100.28
    
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for higher education, vegetables, fruit and dairy
products, while for heating oil, motor fuels and natural gas
lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
