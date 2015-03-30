FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Belgian March CPI 0.06 pct mo/mo, -0.4 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 30, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Belgian March CPI 0.06 pct mo/mo, -0.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics
Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on
Monday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES          March 2015 Feb 2015  March 2014
    Index (base 2013=100)      100.32     100.26     100.72
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.06       0.41       0.06
    Yr/yr change (in pct)       -0.40      -0.40       0.89
    Health index               100.73     100.89     100.79
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fuel, natural gas, fruits, bread, cereals and
electricity while foreign travel, vegetables and heating oil
weighed on the index.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

 (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.