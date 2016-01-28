FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Jan CPI 0.11 pct m/m, 1.74 pct yr/yr
January 28, 2016

TABLE-Belgian Jan CPI 0.11 pct m/m, 1.74 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Jan 2016   Dec 2015   Jan 2015
    Index (base 2013=100)      101.59     101.48      99.85
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     +0.11      -0.13      -0.13
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.74       1.50      -0.65
    Health index               102.42     102.23     100.61     
  
    FORECAST - A Reuters poll of three economists had forecast a
month-on-month CPI figure of -0.2 percent and an annualised rate
of 1.4 percent. 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for vehicles, alcoholic beverages and clothes, while for
motor fuel, natural gas and airline tickets lower prices were
recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
