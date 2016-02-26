FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Feb CPI 0.06 pct m/m, 1.39 pct yr/yr
February 26, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Feb 2016   Jan 2016   Feb 2015
    Index (base 2013=100)      101.65     101.59     100.26
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     +0.06      +0.11      +0.41
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.39       1.74      -0.40
    Health index               102.53     102.42     100.89
    FORECAST - A Reuters poll of three economists had forecast a
month-on-month CPI figure of 0.2 percent and an annualised rate
of 1.3 percent. 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fish, restaurants and bars and holiday villages,
while for motor fuel, heating oil and natural gas lower prices
were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here
 
 

 (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
