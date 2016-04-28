FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian April CPI +0.18 pct mo/mo, +2.04 pct yr/yr
April 28, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Belgian April CPI +0.18 pct mo/mo, +2.04 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics
Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES         April 2016  March 2016  April 2015
    Index (base 2013=100)      102.75     102.57     100.70
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.18       0 91       0.38
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.04       2.24       0.29
    Health index               103.53     103.47     101.12
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for vegetables, motor fuel and alcoholic beverages, while
for electricity, natural gas and fruit lower prices were
recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
