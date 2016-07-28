TABLE-Belgian July CPI 0.12 pct mth/mth, 2.28 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES July 2016 June 2016 July 2015 Index (base 2013=100) 103.31 103.19 101.01 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.12 0.11 0.0 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.28 2.16 0.46 Health index 103.93 103.74 101.37 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for airline tickets, natural gas and telecom services, while for fruit, foreign package travel and clothes lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here