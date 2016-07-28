FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Belgian July CPI 0.12 pct mth/mth, 2.28 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES          July 2016  June 2016   July 2015
    Index (base 2013=100)      103.31     103.19     101.01
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.12       0.11       0.0
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.28       2.16       0.46
    Health index               103.93     103.74     101.37
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for airline tickets, natural gas and telecom services,
while for fruit, foreign package travel and clothes lower prices
were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

