a year ago
TABLE-Belgian Aug CPI -0.05 pct mo/mo, 2.16 pct yr/yr
August 30, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Belgian Aug CPI -0.05 pct mo/mo, 2.16 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            Aug 2016  July 2016   Aug 2015
    Index (base 2013=100)      103.26     103.31     101.08
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.05       0.12       0.07
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.16       2.28       0.91
    Health index               103.97     103.93     101.61
 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for holiday villages and road taxes, while for motor
fuel, dairy products lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
