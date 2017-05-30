FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
TABLE-Belgian May CPI -0.1 pct mo/mo, 1.9 pct yr/yr
May 30, 2017 / 9:33 AM / 3 months ago

TABLE-Belgian May CPI -0.1 pct mo/mo, 1.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           May 2017  April 2017  May 2016
    Index (base 2013=100)      105.00     105.09     103.08
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.09       0.17       0.32
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.86       2.28       2.20
    Health index               105.42     105.46     100.93
    
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for new cars, meat and foreign package travel, while for
fruit, motor fuel and vegetables lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

