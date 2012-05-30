FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian May CPI -0.03 pct m/m, +2.81 pct yr/yr
May 30, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Belgian May CPI -0.03 pct m/m, +2.81 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer
price inflation data on Wednesday, showing inflation falling
below 3 percent for the first time since November 2010.	
     
 KEY FIGURES	
    CONSUMER PRICES            May 2012  Apr 2012  May 2011	
    Index (base 2004=100)      120.89     120.93     117.59	
    Mth/mth change (in pct)     -0.03       0.07       0.33	
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.81       3.18       3.35	
    Health index               119.03     118.81     115.98	
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.	
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT	
    -- The ministry said month-on-month rises were seen mainly
for potatoes, foreign travel, cut flowers, fresh fruit and
tobacco products, while for motor fuel, heating oil,
electricity, new cars and vacation parks lower prices were 
recorded.	
     
 DETAILS	
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

