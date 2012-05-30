TABLE-Belgian May CPI -0.03 pct m/m, +2.81 pct yr/yr

The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Wednesday, showing inflation falling below 3 percent for the first time since November 2010. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES May 2012 Apr 2012 May 2011 Index (base 2004=100) 120.89 120.93 117.59 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.03 0.07 0.33 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.81 3.18 3.35 Health index 119.03 118.81 115.98 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month rises were seen mainly for potatoes, foreign travel, cut flowers, fresh fruit and tobacco products, while for motor fuel, heating oil, electricity, new cars and vacation parks lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here