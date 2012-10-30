FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Oct CPI +0.18 pct mth/mth, +2.79 pct yr/yr
October 30, 2012

TABLE-Belgian Oct CPI +0.18 pct mth/mth, +2.79 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday
-
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Oct 2012   Sept 2012  Oct 2011
    Index (base 2004=100)      121.79     121.57     118.49
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.18       0.17       0.15
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.79       2.76       3.57
    Health index               119.87     119.52     116.96
    FORECAST - A Reuters poll of 4 economists had forecast a 
month-on-month CPI figure of 0.1 percent with a range from 0.0 
to 0.1 percent and an annualised rate of 2.6 percent, with a 
range from 2.5 to 2.7 percent. 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, bread and cereals,
clothing and footwear and mobile telephone calls, while for
motor fuel and hotel rooms lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
