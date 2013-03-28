FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Belgian March CPI +0.14 pct mth/mth, +1.11 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 28, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Belgian March CPI +0.14 pct mth/mth, +1.11 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics
Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Mar 2013   Feb 2013   Mar 2012
    Index (base 2004=100)      122.19     122.02     120.85
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.14       0.32       0.22
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        1.11       1.19       3.37
    Health index               120.50     120.27     119.01
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for foreign travel, meat, fresh vegetables, restaurants
and cafes, while for cut flowers and motor fuel lower prices
were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.