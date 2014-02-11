TABLE-Belgian Jan CPI +0.14 pct m/m, +1.14 pct yr/yr

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Jan 2014 Dec 2013 Index (base 2004=100) 100.50 100.36 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.14 0.16 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.14 0.97 Health index 100.60 100.41 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for vegetables, rent, public health insurance and fire insurance, while for motor fuel, airline tickets, foreign travel and meat lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here