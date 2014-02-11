FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Jan CPI +0.14 pct m/m, +1.14 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 11, 2014

TABLE-Belgian Jan CPI +0.14 pct m/m, +1.14 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry
released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           Jan 2014   Dec 2013
    Index (base 2004=100)       100.50     100.36
    Mth/mth change (in pct)       0.14       0.16
    Yr/yr change (in pct)         1.14       0.97
    Health index                100.60     100.41
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for vegetables, rent, public health insurance and fire
insurance, while for motor fuel, airline tickets, foreign travel
and meat lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
