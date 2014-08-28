FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian inflation falls to lowest level since Nov 2009
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 28, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Belgian inflation falls to lowest level since Nov 2009

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Belgian annual inflation fell
to its lowest level since November 2009 this month, with prices
of fruit and vegetables, motor fuel, natural gas and telecoms
dropping during the month.
    The annual rate was 0.02 percent in August, its lowest
points since the -0.12 percent of November 2009. Excluding
energy products, inflation fell to 0.97 percent in August, the
lowest level since April 2010. 
    The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following
consumer price inflation data on Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES            Aug  2014  July 2014  Aug 2013
    Index (base 2013=100)       100.17     100.55     100.15
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      -0.38       0.17      -0.07
    Yr/yr change (in pct)         0.02       0.34       1.01
    Health index                100.12     100.46     100.10
    FORECAST - A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 
month-on-month CPI figure of 0.0 percent and an annualised rate
of 0.3 percent. 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for fresh meat, while for fruit and vegetables, motor
fuel, airline tickets, natural gas and telcoms lower prices were
recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here


