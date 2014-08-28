Belgian inflation falls to lowest level since Nov 2009

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Belgian annual inflation fell to its lowest level since November 2009 this month, with prices of fruit and vegetables, motor fuel, natural gas and telecoms dropping during the month. The annual rate was 0.02 percent in August, its lowest points since the -0.12 percent of November 2009. Excluding energy products, inflation fell to 0.97 percent in August, the lowest level since April 2010. The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2013 Index (base 2013=100) 100.17 100.55 100.15 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.38 0.17 -0.07 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.02 0.34 1.01 Health index 100.12 100.46 100.10 FORECAST - A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a month-on-month CPI figure of 0.0 percent and an annualised rate of 0.3 percent. NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fresh meat, while for fruit and vegetables, motor fuel, airline tickets, natural gas and telcoms lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here