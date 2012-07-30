TABLE-Belgian July CPI 0.18 pct m/m, 2.32 pct yr/yr

The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Monday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES JULY 2012 JUNE 2012 JULY 2011 Index (base 2004=100) 120.83 120.61 118.09 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.18 -0.23 0.12 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.32 2.26 3.75 Health index 119.21 119.00 116.61 FORECAST - A Reuters poll of four economists had forecast a month-on-month CPI figure of 0.18 percent with a range from 0.1 to 0.2 percent and an annualised rate of 2.3 percent, with a range from 2.2 to 2.4 percent. NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for holiday villages, hotel rooms, heating oil, road tax and motor fuel, while for cut flowers, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and natural gas lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here