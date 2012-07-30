FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian July CPI 0.18 pct m/m, 2.32 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 30, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Belgian July CPI 0.18 pct m/m, 2.32 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer
price inflation data on Monday.
         
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           JULY 2012  JUNE 2012  JULY 2011
    Index (base 2004=100)      120.83     120.61     118.09
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.18      -0.23       0.12
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        2.32       2.26       3.75
    Health index               119.21     119.00     116.61
    FORECAST - A Reuters poll of four economists had forecast a 
month-on-month CPI figure of 0.18 percent with a range from 0.1
to 0.2 percent and an annualised rate of 2.3 percent, with a 
range from 2.2 to 2.4 percent. 
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for holiday villages, hotel rooms, heating oil, road tax
and motor fuel, while for cut flowers, fresh fruit, fresh
vegetables and natural gas lower prices were recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
