FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Belgian economy accelerates in Q4, weaker for whole of 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 7 months ago

Belgian economy accelerates in Q4, weaker for whole of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Belgium's economy accelerated in the final quarter of 2016, according to a first estimate from the central bank published on Monday, although for the year as a whole growth was at its lowest pace in three years.

The euro zone's sixth largest economy grew by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter and by 1.1 percent compared to the final three months of 2015.

The pick-up from 0.2 percent expansion in the third quarter was in line with market expectations.

Eurostat will publish its first estimate for the growth of euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) on Tuesday. It is seen at 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, from 0.3 percent in the third.

For the whole of last year, the Belgian economy grew by 1.2 percent. That compares with 1.5 percent in 2015, 1.7 percent in 2014 and a 0.1 percent contraction in 2013.

The central bank has forecast growth this year of 1.4 percent. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.