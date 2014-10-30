FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian inflation turns positive again in October
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Belgian inflation turns positive again in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Belgian inflation turned
positive in October after registering a first year-on-year
decline since November 2009 in September.
    The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following
consumer price inflation data on Thursday.
     
 KEY FIGURES
    CONSUMER PRICES           OCT 2014   SEP 2014   OCT 2013
    Index (base 2013=100)      100.22     100.09     100.13
    Mth/mth change (in pct)      0.13      -0.08      -0.07
    Yr/yr change (in pct)        0.09      -0.12       0.63
    Health index               100.28     100.06     100.18
,
    NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or 
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and 
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
     
 KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
    -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for natural gas, fruit, electricity, airline tickets,
while for motor fuel, vegetables and hotels lower prices were
recorded.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of 
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
