TABLE-Belgium's April business confidence index falls
April 24, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Belgium's April business confidence index falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Belgium's business confidence
index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy, fell to
-10.7 points in April from -9.6 in March.	
     
    BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE  Apr 2012   Mar 2012   Apr 2011	
    Manufacturing                 -12.4      -10.7       0.2	
    Construction                   -9.8      -12.1       0.2	
    Trade                         -14.4      -20.6       3.6	
    Business-related services      -2.7        1.2      16.0 	
    Overall                       -10.7       -9.6       2.8	
   	
 NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, 
was below the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 13
economists for an improvement to -9.0.	
    	
    DETAILS	
    For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's 
Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at 
www.nbb.be 
     
 BACKGROUND	
    The business confidence index is based on central bank 
surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and 
calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and 
negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the 
top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a
recession.

