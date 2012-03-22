FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgium's March business confidence index falls
March 22, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Belgium's March business confidence index falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - Belgium's business confidence
index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy, declined to
-9.6 in March from -7.7 in Feb.	
     
    BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE  Mar 2012   Feb 2012  Mar 2011	
    Manufacturing                  -10.7     -8.4        3.3	
    Construction                   -12.1     -9.0        4.9	
    Trade                          -20.6    -15.8        4.2	
    Business-related services        1.2     -0.6       20.7	
    Overall                         -9.6     -7.7        6.2	
   	
 NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, 
was below the consensus forecast for a rise to 7.0. 
The eight forecasts ranged from -7.5 to -6.5.	
     
 DETAILS	
    For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's 
Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at 
www.nbb.be 
     
 BACKGROUND	
    The business confidence index is based on central bank 
surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and 
calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and 
negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the 
top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a
recession.	
	
 (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

