TABLE-Belgium's March business confidence index falls

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - Belgium's business confidence index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy, declined to -9.6 in March from -7.7 in Feb. BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE Mar 2012 Feb 2012 Mar 2011 Manufacturing -10.7 -8.4 3.3 Construction -12.1 -9.0 4.9 Trade -20.6 -15.8 4.2 Business-related services 1.2 -0.6 20.7 Overall -9.6 -7.7 6.2 NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, was below the consensus forecast for a rise to 7.0. The eight forecasts ranged from -7.5 to -6.5. DETAILS For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at www.nbb.be BACKGROUND The business confidence index is based on central bank surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a recession. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)