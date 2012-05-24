TABLE-Belgium's May business sentiment drops for third month

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Belgium's business confidence index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy, fell in May to -11.2 points from -10.7 points in April. It comes after Germany's closely watched Ifo business climate index showed sentiment dropped for the first time in seven months in May, missing even the most conservative forecasts. BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE May 2012 Apr 2012 May 2011 Manufacturing -12.4 -12.4 -3.9 Construction -14.1 -9.8 -1.7 Trade -12.0 -14.4 2.0 Business-related services -2.7 -2.7 14.8 Overall -11.2 -10.7 -0.5 NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, was broadly the same as the consensus forecast for a decline to -11.0. Forecasts ranged from -9.0 to -12.4. DETAILS For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at www.nbb.be BACKGROUND The business confidence index is based on central bank surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a recession.