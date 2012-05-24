FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgium's May business sentiment drops for third month
May 24, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Belgium's May business sentiment drops for third month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Belgium's business confidence
index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy, fell in May
to -11.2 points from -10.7 points in April.	
    It comes after Germany's closely watched Ifo business
climate index showed sentiment dropped for the first time in
seven months in May, missing even the most conservative
forecasts. 	
     
    BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE  May 2012   Apr 2012   May 2011 	
    Manufacturing                  -12.4      -12.4       -3.9	
    Construction                   -14.1       -9.8       -1.7	
    Trade                          -12.0      -14.4        2.0	
    Business-related services       -2.7       -2.7       14.8 
    Overall                        -11.2      -10.7       -0.5  
    	
   	
 NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, 
was broadly the same as the consensus forecast for a decline to
-11.0. Forecasts ranged from -9.0 to -12.4.	
     	
 DETAILS	
    For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's 
Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at 
www.nbb.be 
     
 BACKGROUND	
    The business confidence index is based on central bank 
surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and 
calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and 
negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the 
top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a
recession.

