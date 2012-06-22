FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgium's June business sentiment near 3-yr low
June 22, 2012

TABLE-Belgium's June business sentiment near 3-yr low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Belgian business confidence fell for the fourth straight month
in June, the national bank said on Friday, as worsening
sentiment in manufacturing more than offset an improvement in
consutruction.
    It fell to -13.2 points in June, a level not seen since
October 2009, from -11.2 points in May.
     
    BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE  June 2012  May 2012  June 2011
    Manufacturing                  -15.8      -12.4       -4.4
    Construction                   -12.1      -14.1       -0.9
    Trade                          -11.7      -12.0        5.2
    Business-related services       -3.0       -2.7       10.4 
    Overall                        -13.2      -11.2       -1.1
   
 NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, 
was below a Reuters poll of 13 economists which had produced a
median forecast of -12, with a range from -13.4 to -9.0.
     
 DETAILS
    For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's 
Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at 
www.nbb.be 
     
 BACKGROUND
    The business confidence index is based on central bank 
surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and 
calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and 
negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the 
top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a
recession.

