FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian May business sentiment hit by construction
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Belgian May business sentiment hit by construction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Belgium’s business confidence declined for a third consecutive month in May, exclusively dragged down by weaker sentiment in the construction sector.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -11.2 points from -10.7 points in April, the central bank said on Thursday.

That was broadly in line with a Reuters poll of 14 economists, who had produced a median forecast of -11.0, with a range from -12.4 to -9.0.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany’s closely watched Ifo business climate index showed sentiment dropped for the first time in seven months in May, missing even the most conservative forecasts. (Reporting by Ben Deighton, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.