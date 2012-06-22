Belgian business confidence falls for fourth month

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - Belgian business sentiment fell for the fourth consecutive month in June to a near three-year low as manufacturers became more gloomy about demand and employment prospects.

The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -13.2 points, a level not seen since October 2009, from -11.2 points in May, the central bank said on Friday.

The reading was below the -12 point average forecast in a Reuters poll of 13 economists.

Earlier on Friday, the Munich-based Ifo think tank said its closely watched business climate index fell for a second straight month in June to its lowest level in over two years. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)