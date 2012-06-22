FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian business confidence falls for fourth month
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 22, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

Belgian business confidence falls for fourth month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - Belgian business sentiment fell for the fourth consecutive month in June to a near three-year low as manufacturers became more gloomy about demand and employment prospects.

The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -13.2 points, a level not seen since October 2009, from -11.2 points in May, the central bank said on Friday.

The reading was below the -12 point average forecast in a Reuters poll of 13 economists.

Earlier on Friday, the Munich-based Ifo think tank said its closely watched business climate index fell for a second straight month in June to its lowest level in over two years. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.