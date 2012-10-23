Belgium's Oct business sentiment hits three-year low

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Belgian business sentiment, a bellwether for the euro zone, dropped to a three-year low in October as pessimism among all sectors deepened, the central Bank said on Tuesday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -13.5 points from -11.6 in September.

A Reuters poll of 15 economists had produced a median forecast of -11.0, with a range from -12.5 to -9.6.

The Belgian number comes a day before the closely watched German Ifo business climate index. It is seen hardly changing after worsening for a fifth straight month in September

Belgium’s leading indicator had hovered around a similar level from July to September after recovering from a June dip.

Belgium’s economy, the euro zone’s sixth biggest and one of its most open, exports a large number of semi-finished goods to the region’s most powerful economy, Germany, where the economic situation has been better than in the rest of Europe.

However, despite relative German resilience, Belgium’s economy contracted by 0.5 percent in the second quarter and is expected to have recorded negative growth again in the third. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)