Belgium's business sentiment hovers around three-year low

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, barely changed in November from a three-year low hit last month, the central Bank said on Friday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose marginally to -13.4 points from -13.5 in October, the lowest level since October 2009

A Reuters poll of 13 economists had produced a median forecast of -13.5, with a range from -15.0 to -12.5.

The Belgian number comes hours after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index showed a surprising rise in sentiment in Europe’s largest economy.

Belgium’s economy, the euro zone’s sixth biggest and one of its most open, exports a large number of semi-finished goods to the region’s powerhouse, Germany, where the economic situation has been better than in most of the rest of Europe.

The central bank’s statement showed that in Belgium, sentiment declined further in manufacturing and construction sectors.

In the former, finished product stock levels were viewed as being well below those of October. Business chiefs were also expecting lower demand and falling workforces in the coming three months.

By contrast, sentiment in trade picked up with an upward revision of expectations for demand and employment. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)