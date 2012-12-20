FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's business sentiment improves more than expected
December 20, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Belgium's business sentiment improves more than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Belgium’s business sentiment improved by more than expected in December, with manufacturing and construction chiefs less pessimistic about future demand.

The business confidence index rose to -11.8 from -13.4 in November, the central bank said on Thursday. A Reuters poll of 11 economists had produced a median forecast of -12.9, with a range from -12 to -14.

The Belgian number comes a day after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which climbed for the second month running in December as firms become more confident about the future.

The Belgian central bank said that confidence improved most strongly in the construction sector, as business chiefs became more positive about current and future demand.

In manufacturing, there was a slight improvement, with a more upbeat assessment of future demand and employment prospects, but stock levels were higher than normal for the season, the central bank said.

Belgium’s economy, the euro zone’s sixth biggest and one of its most open, exports a large number of semi-finished goods to the region’s most powerful economy, Germany, where the economic situation has been better than in the rest of Europe.

However, despite relative German resilience, Belgium’s economy contracted by 0.5 percent in the second quarter and stagnated in the third. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

