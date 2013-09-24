UPDATE 1-Belgium's September leading indicator above expectations

* Sept business confidence rises to -6.7 from -8.6 in Aug

* Belgian business confidence at highest level since July 2011

* Belgian economy expected to stagnate in 2013 (Adds economist comment)

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, reached its highest point since July 2011 after improving by more than expected in September, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The rise was most pronounced in the business-related services sector, caused by a significantly brighter outlook for business and general market demand, the central bank said.

“Trust is coming back among businesses and consumers and normally the economy follows suit,” said Petercam economist Bart Van Craeynest.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose to -6.7 from -8.6 in August, beating a Reuters poll of 10 economists, which had produced a median forecast of -7.8, with a range from -9.5 to -5.7.

The indicator is slightly positive at the top of an economic cycle and strongly negative in the depths of a recession.

Belgium’s economy, which grew by 0.2 pct in the second quarter compared to the first, is expected to stagnate for the whole of 2013.

“Today’s numbers aren’t anything to get extremely euphoric about but after a long crisis we are heading in the right direction,” Van Craeynest said.

In 2014, economists expect the country’s economy to grow by about 1 percent.

The Belgian number comes just after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which remained below consensus but still showed a slight improvement to its highest level in 17 months. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Adrian Croft, Ron Askew)