Belgian business mood at 28-month high on brighter manufacturing

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Belgian business sentiment, a bellwether for the euro zone, rose by much more than expected to a 28-month high in November due to a sharp improvement among manufacturing chiefs, signalling that a steady regional recovery remains on track.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose to -4.3 in November from -7.7 in October, the central bank said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of 15 economists had produced a median forecast of -6.9, with a range from -6.0 to -7.7, after a modest dip in October.

The Belgian number comes hours after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which also beat even the highest forecasts in its rise to its strongest level in a year and a half.

Belgium, the euro zone’s sixth-biggest economy and one of its most open, exports a large number of semi-finished goods to the region’s most powerful economy, Germany, which has been more resilient than most of the rest of Europe.

Sentiment among Belgian businesses has recovered rapidly since slipping to a three-and-a-half year low in March.

The mood among Belgian consumers is also at similar highs, the level for November matching that of October, which itself was the highest level since July 2011.

For businesses, manufacturing industry leaders gave a much brighter assessment of order books, particularly for exports, and the level of inventories. In construction, the outlook for demand picked up.

The trade sector levelled out in November after five consecutive months of improvement, with more positive expectations about orders from suppliers, but more negative views about employment prospects. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)