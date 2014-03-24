FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian business sentiment dips in March
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
March 24, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

Belgian business sentiment dips in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, fell in March, as more optimistic managers in the retail and trade sector could not make up for a reversal in sentiment for the business-related services sector.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -4.4 from -4.0 in February, the central bank said on Monday.

The trade sector showed an uptick of 4.9 point to its best reading since August 2011, mainly due to more positive demand expectations.

However, managers in the business-related services sector, which includes consulting, advertising and cleaning, registered a 4.0 point fall after a strong rise in February, with less upbeat assessment on present and future activity.

The Belgian number comes a day before the closely watched German Ifo business climate index. It is seen slightly slipping from a two-and-a-half year high hit in February.

In the Belgian index, sentiment in manufacturing was marginally lower, with a negative assessment of order books and demand prospects just outweighing a more favourable view on inventory levels and future employment prospects.

Sentiment in construction was also broadly flat, with order books felt to be too low, but demand prospects continuing to improve. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

