Belgium's Jan leading indicator unexpectedly falls
January 24, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Belgium's Jan leading indicator unexpectedly falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, unexpectedly declined in January, as the outlook for the manufacturing industry fell sharply, the central Bank said on Thursday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -13.2 in January from -11.8 in December. In November the index stood at -13.4.

A Reuters poll of 13 economists had expected a slight improvement to -11.0, with a range from -11.5 to -8.0.

The Belgian number comes a day before the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which analysts expect to edge up for a third straight month. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

