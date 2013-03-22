Belgian business sentiment at lowest level since Sept 2009

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - Belgian business sentiment, a bellwether for the euro zone, fell to a three-and-a-half year low in March, as companies became increasingly gloomy about future demand.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, dropped to -15.0 in March from -11.0 in February, the central bank said on Friday. It was the lowest level since September 2009.

A Reuters poll of 10 economists had produced a median forecast of an improvement to -10.5, with a range from -11.5 to -9.0.

The Belgian number comes hours after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which fell in March after four months of gains.

Belgium’s economy, the euro zone’s sixth biggest and one of its most open, exports a large number of semi-finished goods to the region’s most powerful economy, Germany, where the economic situation has been better than in the rest of Europe.

In Belgium, the volatile business-related services sector showed the sharpest drop in sentiment, after two months of improvement. Retailers revised down orders with suppliers and said the outlook for demand had deteriorated further.

Sentiment among manufacturing chiefs dropped to its lowest level since September 2009 due to a worsening demand outlook and a more unfavourable assessment of stocks. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)