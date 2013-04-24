FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's April leading indicator steady
April 24, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 4 years

Belgium's April leading indicator steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, remained almost flat in April, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose a fraction, to -14.7 from -15 in March.

A Reuters poll of nine economists had produced a median forecast of -14, with a range from -12 to -17.

The Belgian number follows the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which fell to 104.4 from 106.7 in March, missing even the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)

