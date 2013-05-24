Belgium's May leading indicator rises by more than expected

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, rose by more than expected in May, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, improved to -12.4 from -14.7 in April, aided by strong rise in the construction and business-related services sectors.

This was a more pronounced improvement than even the most optimistic forecast in a Reuters poll of eight economists, which had expected the index to rise to -14.1, with a range from -15.4 to -13.7.

The Belgian number comes five hours after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index rose by more than expected to 105.7 points, from 104.4 in April. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)