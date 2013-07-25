Manufacturing, trade push up Belgian business sentiment in July

BRUSSELS, July 25 (Reuters) - Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, rose slightly in July, broadly in line with expectations as sentiment improved in manufacturing and trade.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose to -12.0 from -12.8 in June, the central bank said on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of 10 economists had produced a median forecast of -12.2, with a range from -13.3 to -11.0.

The index has been stuck in a range between -11 and -15 for the past 12 months, indicating economic stagnation at best.

The Belgian number comes after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index showed that business morale rose slightly more than expected in July, edging up for a third straight month.

Belgium, the euro zone’s sixth-biggest economy and one of its most open, exports a large number of semi-finished goods to the region’s most powerful economy, Germany, which has been more resilient than most of the rest of Europe.

Belgium’s economy stagnated in the first three months of this year. It marked a fourth consecutive quarter of contraction or stagnation since the first quarter of 2012, when growth was just 0.1 percent.

An initial estimate for second quarter growth is due next Wednesday. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)