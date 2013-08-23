UPDATE 1-Belgian business sentiment hits 18-month high in August

* Business sentiment -8.6 points, vs -11.0 expected

* Level above -10 is sign of growth

* External demand, but also improving domestic sentiment (Adds more on eurozone pick-up, economist view)

BRUSSELS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Belgian business sentiment hit an 18-month high in August due to improvements in all sectors of the economy, in another sign that the euro zone’s recovery is extending beyond Germany.

The business confidence index, often referred to as a leading indicator and seen as a bellwether for the broader euro zone, rose to -8.6 points in August from -12.0 in July, the central bank said on Friday.

The improvement for a second straight month was far greater than that forecast in a Reuters poll of nine economists, which had a median figure of -11.0 and a range from -12.0 to -10.0.

“For the overall indicator, it’s the first time in almost two years above -10, which is the threshold between growth and no growth. This suggests we should see growth accelerating in the second half of the year,” said BNP Paribas Fortis economist Steven Vanneste.

Belgium’s economic growth has been hovering around zero for the past two years.

The Belgian number comes before next Tuesday’s release of the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which is forecast to rise for a fourth consecutive month.

The euro zone pulled out of a year-and-a-half long recession in the second quarter, benefiting from faster than expected growth in Germany, which on Friday confirmed a 0.7 percent quarterly expansion, and France.

The economies of Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Slovakia and bailed-out Portugal also grew.

Business activity picked up across the euro zone this month at a faster pace than expected, surveys showed on Thursday, led by Germany.

Belgian business confidence is a sign that a general global improvement, with U.S. growth also accelerating is also benefiting other euro zone members.

The data follows a fifth consecutive monthly rise in Belgian consumer confidence. In Friday’s release, manufacturers were more upbeat about order books. They and retail chief were also more optimistic about demand and employment prospects.

“We are seeing external demand and improved confidence internally. We have also seen some months with employment expectations improving, which is crucial for domestic demand,” Vanneste said.

“Until now there was a fear that Belgium would lag behind. This suggests outside demand is finally benefiting Belgium.” (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)