Belgian business confidence beats expectations in February

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, rose by more than expected in February, figures from the central bank’s statistics office showed on Monday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose to -4.0 from -5.6 in January beating a Reuters poll of 11 economists which had produced a median forecast of -5.4.

The improvement was most pronounced in the business related services and construction sectors, while the reading for the manufacturing industry showed a slight contraction.

The number comes shortly after data showed German business morale unexpectedly rising in February to its highest level since July 2011. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)