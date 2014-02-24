FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian business confidence beats expectations in February
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
February 24, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Belgian business confidence beats expectations in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, rose by more than expected in February, figures from the central bank’s statistics office showed on Monday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose to -4.0 from -5.6 in January beating a Reuters poll of 11 economists which had produced a median forecast of -5.4.

The improvement was most pronounced in the business related services and construction sectors, while the reading for the manufacturing industry showed a slight contraction.

The number comes shortly after data showed German business morale unexpectedly rising in February to its highest level since July 2011. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.