Deutsche Bank no longer primary dealer for Belgium government

LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is no longer a primary dealer for Belgium government bonds, according to the Belgian debt agency.

The German bank is not on the list of 2016’s primary dealers on the Belgian debt agency’s website, and the news was confirmed by an official at the agency.

“The number of our primary dealers for 2016 is now 13. It was 14 before, but now Deutsche Bank are no longer a primary dealer,” he said.

It is not clear if the decision was made by Deutsche, which has undergone a major restructuring of its investment bank in recent weeks, or by the debt agency.