January 11, 2016 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium eyeing syndicated 10-year bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium is rumoured to be considering the issuance of a 10-year euro benchmark via syndication this week, according to several market sources.

The Aa3/AA/AA rated sovereign is expected to follow on from Ireland, which garnered 9.6bn of demand for a 3bn 1% May 2026 issue last week.

“I think everyone is expecting the Belgium 10-year this week: that has traditionally been their January trade, and this week is a good time for it,” said one syndicate official covering public sector debt.

“We have had a difficult opening with equity indices in negative territory, but as we saw last week this could lead to a flight-to-quality bid which would benefit names like Belgium,” he said.

Two other SSA syndicate bankers also said Belgium is likely to come this week with a 10-year bond.

Analysts at Commerzbank believe it is one of three eurozone sovereigns considering a deal at the tenor this week.

“We view it as likely that Belgium, Slovakia and Finland will launch new 10-year benchmarks via syndications,” the analysts said in a note.

“Taken together (with scheduled auctions), the grand total (of eurozone sovereign supply this week) should be around 32.5bn, which would be the largest since July 2015.”

Belgium’s 0.80% Jun 2025 notes were trading at swaps plus 7.5bp on Monday morning, according to Eikon prices. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

