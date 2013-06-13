Low interest rates a risk for Belgian insurers - central bank

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - Belgian insurers are increasingly being squeezed by a combination of low interest rates and high guaranteed payouts on life products, which could become a concern if the circumstances persist, the Belgian central bank said on Thursday.

Average guaranteed return rates on Belgian life insurance products fell to 3.17 percent at the end of 2011 from 4.5 percent in 1999, but falling interest rates and lower coupons on bonds held by insurers could mean tighter margins, the central bank said in its annual review of the Belgian financial sector.

“We have to pay attention to low interest rates. If they remain so low it could lead to problems and we have to see how we can deal with that,” Belgian central bank governor Luc Coene said.

The central bank said that, as a response, insurers were increasingly looking to enter the long-term financing market, an area banks are leaving because of new capital adequacy rules.

But this could also prove problematic, said Belgian central bank director Mathias Dewatripont: “The question is do they have the expertise to do this and do we have to adjust regulation?”. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)