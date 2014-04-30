FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian diaper maker Ontex aims for IPO - paper
April 30, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Belgian diaper maker Ontex aims for IPO - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 30 (Reuters) - Belgian diaper maker Ontex is set to list on the Brussels stock exchange, with the group’s private equity owners planning to sell about half of the company, Belgian business daily De Tijd reported on Wednesday.

Ontex, which also makes feminine care products, is owned by Texas Pacific Group and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, which bought the group from private equity investment trust Candover in 2010 for 1.2 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

The two private equity owners plan to sell just under half of their stake in the Belgian company, De Tijd wrote, citing unidentified sources.

Ontex was not immediately available for comment.

The company, which was listed on the Brussels stock exchange until it was purchased by Candover in late 2002, made sales of 1.49 billion euros in 2013 and a core profit of 175 million.

$1 = 0.7237 Euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter

