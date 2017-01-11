FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish conductor Savall turns slave trade into musical journey
January 11, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 7 months ago

Spanish conductor Savall turns slave trade into musical journey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spanish conductor Jordi Savall has brought together musicians from Europe, Africa and South America for a musical journey tracing 400 years of the history of slavery.

"The Routes of Slavery," performed in Brussels on Tuesday, focuses on music from places linked to the enslavement and deportation of millions of Africans between the 15th and 19th century.

The concert featured music by artists from Mali, Madagascar, Morocco, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Venezuela, intertwined with readings about slavery ranging from Aristotle to Martin Luther King Jr. It will be performed in Hamburg and Lisbon in April.

The conductor, known for pioneering early music, said music was the best way of understanding the past because of the emotions it evokes.

"With music, we travel in time....We can understand things that we cannot understand with reading only," Savall said. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Leslie Adler)

