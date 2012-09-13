FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second Belgian reactor has indications of cracks -regulator
September 13, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Second Belgian reactor has indications of cracks -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A second nuclear reactor in Belgium has indications of cracks in its core tank, the country’s nuclear regulator said on Thursday.

Preliminary results of tests being carried out on the tank of Tihange 2, a reactor operated by GDF Suez unit Electrabel, showed indications of cracks, but fewer than those found at another reactor.

Last month Belgium halted the 1,006 megawatt Doel 3 reactor operated by GDF Suez unit Electrabel after the discovery of suspected cracks in the core tank. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
