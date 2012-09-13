Second Belgian reactor has indications of cracks -regulator

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A second nuclear reactor in Belgium has indications of cracks in its core tank, the country’s nuclear regulator said on Thursday.

Preliminary results of tests being carried out on the tank of Tihange 2, a reactor operated by GDF Suez unit Electrabel, showed indications of cracks, but fewer than those found at another reactor.

Last month Belgium halted the 1,006 megawatt Doel 3 reactor operated by GDF Suez unit Electrabel after the discovery of suspected cracks in the core tank. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)