FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian nuclear regulator says very hard to prove Doel 3 safe
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 16, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Belgian nuclear regulator says very hard to prove Doel 3 safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - It will be very hard for GDF Suez Belgian unit Electrabel to prove its Doel 3 nuclear reactor is safe enough to operate, the Belgian regulator FANC said on Thursday.

He was speaking after a meeting of regulators from nine nations, including Belgium, following the discovery of suspected cracks in the core tank at Doel 3.

FANC Director General Willy De Roovere told a news conference it would be “very difficult” to prove that there were no faults in the component.

Reporting by Ben Deighton, editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.