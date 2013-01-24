Belgium's Option sees profitability by end 2013

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Belgian wireless dongle maker Option expects to return to a profit by the end of this year after it raised cash via a convertible bond and cut costs, it said on Thursday.

The company, a former darling of the Belgian stock exchange which has suffered from the effects of competition from China, hopes to raise at least 9 million euros ($11.95 million) through the convertible bond sale.

It first announced the plans to raise cash in Oct last year. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)