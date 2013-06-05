FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's bpost to list at 12.5-15 euros - paper
June 5, 2013 / 6:05 AM / 4 years ago

Belgium's bpost to list at 12.5-15 euros - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - Private equity group CVC Capital Partners aims to sell part of its stake of Belgian postal service bpost for 12.5 euros to 15 euros ($16.34-$19.61) per share, Belgium’s two leading business papers said on Wednesday.

That would value the firm at 2.5 to 3 billion euros and makes the 25 to 30 percent stake that CVC plans to float worth between 625 and 900 million euros.

It means the bpost flotation would be the biggest IPO in Brussels since zinc smelter Nyrstar raised 1.74 billion euros in 2007.

The two newspapers - the French-language daily L‘Echo and the Dutch-language De Tijd - said the IPO documents would be approved on Wednesday and the sale would be launched on Thursday, but did not give a source for their information.

Neither CVC nor bpost wanted to comment on the reports.

CVC owns 50 percent minus one share in bpost, while the Belgian state holds the rest.

