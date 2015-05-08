Belgium clears legal hurdle for selling Bpost, Belgacom stakes

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - Belgium moved a step closer to selling its stakes in postal group Bpost and telecoms operator Belgacom by dropping a legal requirement to maintain majority stakes in the two companies.

The government said in a statement on Friday that it had not yet taken a decision on whether to reduce its stakes in the companies, adding that the law change merely gave it the flexibility to do so.

The Belgian state holds 51 percent of Bpost and 53.5 percent of Belgacom.

“The coalition agreement puts the Federal Holding and Investment Company in charge of reflecting on the active management of the government stakes in view of reducing the debt level,” the minister for telecoms and mail said in the statement.

Any stake sale could help bring down Belgium’s public sector debt, which is more than 100 percent of its annual economic output. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)