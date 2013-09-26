FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2013 / 2:08 PM / 4 years ago

Belgian railways demands 40 mln euros from AnsaldoBreda

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Belgian railway operator SNCBS is demanding 40 million euros ($54 million) from Italian train manufacturer AnsaldoBreda over a high-speed train service which was withdrawn within months of its launch last year.

The Fyra, connecting Brussels and Amsterdam, suffered a series of cancellations and delays when launched in December and proved so unreliable in a cold snap in January that it had to be withdrawn.

SNCB said in a statement on Thursday that AnsaldoBreda, a unit of Italian industrial group Finmeccanica, should pay a contractually agreed fine of 12.7 million euros for late delivery and a further 27 million euros in damages.

Dutch railways operator NS said on Wednesday it had widened a lawsuit to include Finmeccanica and was asking for hundreds of millions of euros in compensation.

AnsaldoBreda has previously said it would seek damages from the Dutch and Belgian operators for cancellation of the contract and that the trains failed in the winter because they were operated beyond the recommended limit in heavy snow. ($1=0.7403 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
