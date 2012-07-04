FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Belgium delays closing one nuclear reactor for 10 yrs
July 4, 2012 / 1:07 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Belgium delays closing one nuclear reactor for 10 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

BRUSSELS, July 4 (Reuters) - Belgium decided on Wednesday to delay the closure of one of its oldest nuclear reactors due to concerns that it will not have enough alternative forms of energy in time.

The Belgian cabinet approved a plan to keep the Tihange 1 reactor, owned by GDF Suez unit Electrabel, open until 2025, 10 years longer than initially planned.

However, it overturned a proposal to delay the planned 2015 closure of two of GDF Suez’ reactors at the Doel site in nothern Belgium.

A spokeswoman for GDF Suez did not want to comment immediately on the decision. (Reporting By Ben Deighton in Brussels and Benjamin Mallet in Paris, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

