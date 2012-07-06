Belgian regulator shuns ring-fencing of banks

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - Belgium’s central bank, which also acts as the banking regulator, has decided against proposing a ring fencing of banks’ retail operations, suggesting instead to limit exposure between bank divisions.

“Raising the costs associated with investment banking activities without going as far as Vickers ring-fencing or the Volcker prohibition could accomplish a similar objective,” it said in an interim report published on Friday.

Britain’s Independent Commission on Banking, chaired by John Vickers, demanded last year that banks ring-fence their retail arms following the credit crisis.

Belgium committed about 54 billion euros ($67 billion) in guarantees to stricken municipal lender Dexia last year, and was home to Fortis, one of the biggest casualties in the financial crisis of 2008. The county is also home to KBC .

Belgium’s government commissioned the report and will use it as the basis for new regulations, the central bank said. It is now seeking responses to its proposals.